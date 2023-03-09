New Vehicles Take the Spotlight at Busworld North America 2023

Busworld North America took place in Detroit from 4 February to 7 February: a three-day trade show (4-6 February) and a three-day conference (5-7 February).

It was organized in partnership with American Bus Association (ABA) and its annual Marketplace, an event for bus and tour operators.

Below you can find a short summary of the vehicles that were presented to the visitors:

ABC Companies: Van Hool and Ford

ABC Companies is the distributor of the Belgian Van Hool in the USA

and Canada.

They presented the CX35.

Regarding electric mobility they serve the American market with this CX line and can offer an autonomy of around 200 miles per charge.

The company also carries out interesting transformations on the Ford Transit platform, to offer last mile electric mobility with low operating costs and simple charging infrastructure. They presented a Sunset Ford Transit Van EV.

MCI

MCI has always been one of the preferred coach builders in

North America.

The J line is recognized for its reliability, in versions such as the J3500 for tourist services, the J4500 Clean Diesel (presented at Busworld North America 2023) and the J4500 Charge, an electric coach with a range of more than 230 miles, zero emissions technology from its partner New Flyer, and advanced security features.

TEMSA: TS45

TEMSA has a growth strategy in the US, in two years’ time they doubled their market share withing the private coach segment. And they also are considering going to Canada and the Latin American market.

The TS45 series is a completely new design, not just a facelift.

They have a very strong service network.

Mercedes-Benz: Tourrider

Mercedes Benz officially presented its Tourrider at Busworld North America, a 45-foot bus in two versions: Business and Premium.

The powertrain is powered by the 13-liter 450HP OM471 engine, coupled to the Allison WTB 500R automatic gearbox.

Safety is an important part of the new vehicle that replaces the Setra range in the region, and now has an ABA5 braking system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, emergency braking, ESP stability control, and as an option, auxiliary rear view mirrors, 360-degree cameras and blind spot warning system.

Prevost: Premiere of the Prevost H3-45

The Canadian Manufacturer turns 100 years old in 2024 and celebrates it in style, with a luxury coach with advanced safety and performance features.

The platform is equipped with the Volvo D13 engine reaching 435HP, complying with the most demanding EPA emissions regulations. The Allison six-speed automatic transmission is standard equipment, as well as a luxury interior with new lighting and exclusive seats.

Safety and driver assistance is available, as well as Volvo Connect telematic service.

Ultra Coach

Ultra Coach Inc. is a manufacturer dedicated to luxury vehicle conversion, based in Georgia, USA.

In Busworld, they presented a proposal beyond the traditional truck-based “cutaway” buses, which are very popular in North America.

This is a 45-foot luxury vehicle with a capacity for 56 passengers, developed on the Freightliner platform. The suspension has been modified incorporating a pneumatic system, and the interior designed to meet the needs of schools and colleges, their usual customers.

Article and photos courtesy of Busworld and the American Bus Association.