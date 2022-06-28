New Orleans RTA announces newest board commissioner

Today, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) announced the newest member of the Board of Commissioners, Maria DeFrancesch during the RTA’s June 28, 2022, board meeting. Commissioner DeFrancesch will serve as a member of the Operations Committee.

Commissioner DeFrancesch joins Commissioners, Timothy P. Coulon and Joseph J. Ewell, Jr., representing the residents of Jefferson Parish. Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng appointed Maria DeFrancesch to replace Dr. Mostofa Sarwar whose service ended on April 27, 2022. Commissioner DeFrancesch was appointed at the Jefferson Parish Council meeting on May 25, 2022, and sworn in by Jefferson Parish on June 2, 2022.

“We are pleased to welcome Commissioner DeFrancesch to the RTA Board of Commissioners,” said Flozell Daniels, Jr., RTA board chair. “As the agency works to improve connectivity across parishes lines, it is essential that we build a solid foundation today to ensure that mobility is maintained for generations to come.”

“The guidance of the RTA Board of Commissioners is invaluable in helping to shape mobility within the city and the region,” said Alex Z. Wiggins, RTA CEO. “The appointment of Commissioner DeFrancesch solidifies the agency’s commitment to improving connectivity throughout our region and better positioning the RTA to compete for federal infrastructure funding. We welcome Commissioner DeFrancesch.”

“RTA provides a vital service for the people of Kenner and the greater New Orleans regions,” said Maria DeFrancesch, board commissioner. “I am delighted to be apart of this amazing board that continues the work of serving our riders and community.”

The Regional Transit Authority is governed by the RTA Board of Commissioners. The Board of Commissioners is composed of eight publicly appointed representatives and sets agency policy as well as overseeing funding and the expansion of public transportation in the region. Five representatives are appointed by the Mayor of New Orleans, and three representatives are appointed by the President of Jefferson Parish.