Nadia Nesich wins “Best of Show” at 2022 DART Student Art Contest

Nadia Nesich, a 7th grade student at Pegasus School of Liberal Arts & Sciences in Dallas, is this year’s Best of Show winner in Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) annual Student Art Contest.

Nadia’s artwork, based on this year’s theme “DART’s New Bus Network: Simpler. Better. Faster. Easier!”, asked young artists where they would like to go. Students from kindergarten through 12th grade were given the opportunity to show everyone how far DART’s new bus network can take them.

The 2022 DART Student Art Contest helps promote the use of public transportation and is supported by community partners including Dallas Contemporary, the Dallas Museum of Art, Half Price Books, the Perot Museum of Science, the Dallas Zoo, the Children’s Aquarium and the Dallas Arboretum, as well as our media partners the Advocate, Al Día, the Dallas Morning News, DFW Child, KERA, Local Profile, NBC 5, Plano Magazine and Telemundo 39.

The winning artwork will be seen at DART rail stations, buses and inside trains, as well as on display at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, The Gallery at Courtyard in Plano, and on DART’s website, DART.org. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners and runners-up in different grade-level categories.

You can view all of the winning entries at studentartgallery.dart.org/.