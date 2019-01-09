New Flyer launches New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™: dedicated to providing safe, reliable, smart and sustainable charging and mobility solutions

Anniston, Alabama, USA – January 8, 2019: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. and New Flyer Industries Canada ULC (collectively “New Flyer”), subsidiaries of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer, today announced the formation of New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ (“Infrastructure Solutions”), a service dedicated to providing safe, reliable, smart, and sustainable charging and mobility solutions.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™ will support mobility projects from start to finish and focus on energy management optimization as well as infrastructure planning and development, providing a cohesive transition of bus fleets to zero-emission bus (ZEB) technology. This newly established service offering is the result of ongoing industry efforts to provide smart, sustainable, connected public transit solutions. Infrastructure Solutions will conduct site visits, provide design and engineering services, oversee qualified Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) partners to provide make-ready utility services and install chargers, coordinate UL (Underwriters Laboratories Inc.) certification, and provide onsite grid-to-bus testing and commissioning to ensure safe, reliable, and cost-effective infrastructure projects.

With the announcement, New Flyer becomes the first North American bus manufacturer to offer a comprehensive infrastructure service. While purchasing a ZEB is one step toward building a zero-emission fleet, developing depot or on route charging infrastructure is the second, most critical step requiring complex technical expertise to ensure successful deployment.

“As transit agencies across North America continue the evolution to smart, sustainable mobility solutions, New Flyer is proud to offer advanced, reliable project management to help ensure the most successful fleet deployment possible,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer said. “Zero-emission, battery-electric fleets require significant resources to build and deploy supporting infrastructure and interoperable charging, and now, New Flyer is able to lead the charge with proven expertise in project management and grid planning. We look forward to working with agencies in helping overcome hurdles in electric bus and Bus Rapid Transit adoption.”

The Infrastructure Solutions team will be based at the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”) in Anniston, Alabama. The VIC was created by New Flyer in partnership with Motor Coach Industries Inc. (“MCI”), also a subsidiary of NFI, to deliver on NFI’s commitment to advancing bus and coach technology, and investing in innovation, jobs, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has welcomed over 1,000 visitors including transit agencies, regulators, Federal Transit Administration Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams, elected officials such as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and U.S. Senator Doug Jones, suppliers, utility providers, media, and various other stakeholders.

With the addition of infrastructure capabilities, New Flyer now offers the complete scope of infrastructure solutions from conception through commissioning for small to large fleets from the grid to the bus, including development of grid resiliency, responsibly-sourced energy, logistic support, regulatory navigation, and stakeholder relations. Infrastructure Solutions currently has partnership programs with leading firms including Black & Veatch, Siemens, ABB, ChargePoint, and Burns & McDonnell, and will continue to grow its key partner network over time to ensure the best value for customers.

“We are pleased to partner with New Flyer on our first purchase of electric buses,” Trinity Metro President and CEO Paul J Ballard said. “We are excited about the product and look forward to introducing the electric bus option to our riders this spring.”

New Flyer has over 50 years of experience in manufacturing zero-emission buses, with more electric buses on the road in North America than any other manufacturer, and actively supports and contributes to zero-emission adoption and development of interoperable charging standards.

In 2018, New Flyer became the first bus manufacturer in the world to sign on to the Shared Mobility Principles for Livable Cities, joined CharIN to support industry charging standards for all electric vehicles, became the first licensee outside the Volvo Group to join OppCharge in North America, signed CALSTART’s Global Commercial Drive to Zero to support fast-tracking adoption of clean trucks and buses, and also signed the Transportation Electrification Accord focused on driving an equitable and prosperous future for electrified transportation.

NFI is the only provider of full suite bus solutions in North America, offering transit, motor coach, and low-floor cutaway buses.