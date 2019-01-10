New Flyer introduces Connect 360™: a real-time smart analytics reporting platform to enhance battery-electric bus operation, intelligence, and efficiency

Anniston, Alabama, USA – January 10, 2019: (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), the largest bus manufacturer in North America, today announced the introduction of Connect 360™ – its real-time, cloud-based business analytics dashboard for Xcelsior CHARGE™ battery-electric buses, operated by New Flyer Connect® (“CONNECT”).

First introduced in 2011 and since installed on over 6,500 New Flyer transit buses across North America, CONNECT is a key part of New Flyer’s commitment to developing the future of mobility. Connect 360™ is an enhanced and added feature, specifically engineered to track battery-electric, zero-emission bus (ZEB) performance using secure cloud-based technology. Connect 360™ analytics can be retrieved 24/7 via laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone device using the new CONNECT mobile app; becoming the industry’s first application of Internet of Things (IoT) electric bus technology to smart mobility.

Key business analytics provided by Connect 360™ include battery state-of-charge, outside air temperature trends, GPS location and average speeds, HVAC energy consumption per mile, regenerative braking, range achieved and remaining, and energy consumption (kWh/mile). Benefits of Connect 360™ business analytics provide operators additional range capability with ideal driver performance, decision-making information to optimize charging strategies, and intelligence on how to preserve battery energy throughout the day; all resulting in reduced operating cost and maximum fleet utilization. To date, Connect 360™ remains the only reporting technology of its kind for battery- electric buses in North America.

Connect 360™ is included on every new Xcelsior CHARGE™ ZEB and provides full-circle perspective on ZEB operational performance, helping transit agencies better understand the new technology as they transition from traditional to zero-emission fleets. Agencies can now translate data into visually intuitive graphs and measurements, helping to optimize the ultimate performance capability of a ZEB fleet in addition to benefiting all aspects of bus operation – from bus drivers to passengers, and maintenance to scheduling teams.

“We are is proud to build on the success of New Flyer Connect with Connect 360, offering analytics that make our zero-emission buses are even more efficient, reliable, and sustainable,” Chris Stoddart, president at New Flyer said. “New Flyer continues to evolve its analytics technology as public transit becomes increasingly optimized for smart, connected cities. By introducing Connect 360, we expand insight, intelligence, and efficiency for operating battery-electric transit buses, which transit agencies across America can leverage to help integrate zero-emission buses into their fleets, and to improve data-driven sustainability in overall operation.”

Key analytics for Connect 360™ were developed through New Flyer’s Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), North America’s first and only lab of its kind opened late 2017 and dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology. The VIC offers a hands-on learning lab that explains connected technology, interprets Connect 360™ analytics and visuals, and provides a life-sized Xcelsior CHARGE™ transit bus simulator where users can experience Connect 360™ in action.

New Flyer Connect® is New Flyer’s cloud-based telematic technology that communicates real-time GPS and analytic data to optimize bus performance, driver efficiency, safety, and preventative maintenance.

For more information on Connect 360™, visit www.newflyer.com/connect.