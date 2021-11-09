New Flyer and AROW Global announce New Mobility Bursary through VIC

NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. (“New Flyer”) in partnership with supplier AROW Global Corp (“AROW Global”), have created a $10,000 New Mobility Bursary to be awarded through NFI’s Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”).

The bursary will be open to candidates from the U.S. and Canada between 17-24 years of age and studying in programs related to science, technology, engineering, and math (“STEM”) disciplines, and aims to directly support underserved, underrepresented, or disadvantaged individuals desiring to enter the new mobility era. Ultimately, the New Mobility Bursary also aims to contribute to the advancement of equity, diversity, and inclusion in public transit.

“NFI recognizes the need for greater investment in and advancement of equity in transit, and as our industry continues to shift rapidly with the adoption of zero-emission mobility, so too must the opportunity for every person to participate meaningfully in the new mobility era,” Janice Harper, Executive Vice President of People and Culture, NFI. “We are incredibly proud to partner with AROW Global in creating and awarding this bursary. As one of four key pillars in NFI’s mobility solutions offering, workforce development is a critical enabler of success in public transit – and helping young people complete training and education to enter the industry is one way to do this.”

The announcement occurred today in NFI’s booth at APTA EXPO in Orlando, Florida, and aligns with the United Nations COP26 climate change conference whose November 9 presidency programme focuses on key themes of progressing gender equality, and demonstrating that science and innovation can deliver climate solutions.

“AROW Global is excited to support this mission with NFI,” said Dan Koschik, President and General Manager, AROW Global. “The New Mobility Bursary is perfectly aligned with our culture, and the opportunity to support the development of an individual interested in the evolution of public transit is a privilege for us.”

Applications open early January, with the winner announced in spring 2022 and selected by a committee including representatives from New Flyer, AROW Global, Latinos in Transit, and the Transportation Diversity Council, among others.