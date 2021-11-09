APTA Honors 2021 Bus and Rail Safety & Security Excellence Award Winners

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) announced today the winners of the 2021 Bus and Rail Safety, Security and COVID Response Excellence Awards.

“Our industry has collaborated and worked diligently to continue to address security and safety advancements while building responses to COVID-19 during the pandemic. Congratulations to the public transit systems and private management companies being recognized as models of excellence for the industry,” said APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas. “Their work provides a blueprint that can be implemented in systems nationwide and shows the ongoing commitment to improving safety and security for their passengers, employees, and communities in the public transportation industry.”

The APTA Bus and Rail Safety & Security Excellence Awards recognize public transit providers for their innovative and proactive safety and security programs. These awards help to build the industry by benchmarking successful programs so other systems can implement and fine-tune their programs based on the findings of their peers.

Nominations are evaluated on four criteria: effectiveness, benefit level, innovation, and transferability. The top honor is the GOLD Award, which is presented to organizations with the best example of a safety or security program. A Certificate of Merit is given to organizations in recognition of exceptional achievement in safety or security.

The 2021 Safety & Security Excellence Award winners are awarded in categories based on rail modes and bus ridership. Winners include systems from California, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Ontario, Quebec, and Texas.

Full descriptions and summaries for bus and rail winners.

COVID RESPONSE AWARD

Bus Gold Winners

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro), Los Angeles, CA – More than 20 million passenger trips annually

Metrolinx (GO Transit), Toronto, ON – More than 4 million and fewer than 20 million passenger trips annually

City of Gardena (GTrans), Gardena, CA – Fewer than 4 million passenger trips annually

Bus Merit Winners

AC Transit, Oakland, CA – More than 20 million passenger trips annually

Palm Tran, West Palm Beach, FL – More than 4 million and fewer than 20 million passenger trips annually

Manatee County Area Transit, Bradenton, FL – Fewer than 4 million passenger trips annually

RAIL Gold Winners

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (GCRTA), Cleveland, OH – Heavy Rail

Trinity Metro, Fort Worth, TX – Commuter/Intercity Rail

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), San Diego, CA – Light Rail/Streetcar

Rail Merit Winners

San Bernadino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA), San Bernadino, CA – Commuter/Intercity Rail

Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro), Houston, TX – Light Rail/Streetcar

SAFETY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Bus Gold Winners

The New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit), Newark, NJ – More than 20 million passenger trips annually

METRO Regional Transit Authority, Akron, OH –More than 4 million and fewer than 20 million passenger trips annually

City of Gardena (GTrans), Gardena, CA – Fewer than 4 million passenger trips annually

MTM Transit, Sarasota County, FL – Private Companies Providing Contracted Service

Rail Gold Winners

MTA Metro-North Railroad, New York, NY – Commuter/Intercity Rail

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA), Boston, MA – Light Rail/Streetcar

Rail Merit Winners

The New Jersey Transit Corporation (NJ Transit), Newark, NJ – Commuter/Intercity Rail

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), New Orleans, LA – Light Rail/Streetcar

SECURITY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Bus Gold Winners

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Los Vegas, NV – More than 20 million passenger trips annually

Regional Transit Authority (METRO), Akron, OH – more than 4 million and fewer than 20 million passenger trips annually

Rail Gold Winners