New COVID-19 Resource Tool for Public Transportation Available from FTA

FTA’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Resource Tool for Public Transportation provides a one-stop-shop for Federal COVID-19 guidance and recommendations, including information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The tool covers topics related to the public transportation industry such as sanitizing transit facilities and vehicles, personal protective equipment, physical distancing, and more. FTA updates the tool weekly to include newly issued guidance and provides a summary tab highlighting the updates.