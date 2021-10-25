Navistar and In-Charge Energy now offer carbon-neutral electric vehicle charging

Navistar, the manufacturer of International® brand commercial trucks and engines and IC Bus® brand buses, and In-Charge Energy, a turnkey charging solution for commercial fleets, have leveraged their partnership to power electric vehicle (EV) fleet customers with carbon neutral electricity through their EV charging infrastructure. In addition to reducing the environmental impact of electricity usage, commercial fleets can save on operating costs and get ahead on mounting deadlines from regulatory agencies to reach zero emissions.

“As an increasing number of customers are exploring, investing in and adopting electric powertrains for buses and trucks, they have questions about where the electricity comes from,” said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development, Navistar. “Through this offering, we can proudly tell our customers and their community stakeholders that their entire fleet can be entirely clean energy no matter where the fleet operates.”

Gies continued, “This generation is asking their partners questions about their impact on the planet. Through our partnership with In-Charge Energy, we are giving fleet managers answers that make them proud to choose IC Bus and International truck.”

In-Charge Energy’s fleet-focused In-Control software platform automates the process of collecting EV charging energy information and with a single click calculates the carbon impact of fueling. The company has entered into contracts for Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to convert energy consumed by fleets to 100% renewable sources. With this solution, Navistar and other In-Charge customers can enjoy carbon-free power and seamless acquisition, operation, certification, and reporting.

In California, Oregon, and British Columbia, Canada most companies can earn Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits when they charge their vehicles. The unique partnership of Navistar and In-Charge allows fleet managers to focus on managing their fleets while In-Control manages the LCFS credit generation and credits on energy markets for cash. Today’s announcement confirms that fleets generating LCFS credits will also be able to enhance their credit generation by going to 100% renewable energy, in turn generating more credits and cost savings to fleets. In-Charge easily optimizes the energy source, reducing the carbon footprint to zero.

In other parts of the U.S. and Canada, In-Charge customers have the option to buy In-Charge Carbon-Free Credits, which offsets a fleet’s carbon emissions. With these credits, In-Charge and Navistar customers can purchase verified clean, renewable energy to reduce the environmental impact of their electricity use for EV charging, enabling them to go completely carbon neutral.

“We have assembled the most experienced team in North America for fleet electrification, and the team is making it easier for fleets to maximize the cost savings and environmental benefits of electrification,” said Terry O’Day, COO, In-Charge Energy. “We’re in this business to improve our footprint and make fleets successful. In-Charge Carbon-Free Credits demonstrate our purpose.”

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the nation’s largest source of all greenhouse gas emissions is transportation. The largest sources of transportation-related carbon emissions come from passenger cars, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, and light-duty trucks, including sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks, and minivans, accounting for over half of the emissions from the transportation sector.