More talent joins Davey Coach team

Davey Coach Sales, Inc. is excited to announce more new additions to our team to respond to resurgent demand and growth in the shuttle and mid-size passenger bus market segment. After establishing a permanent location in California as part of the company’s growth plans, Mark Stenseth, President, has announced the following new appointments to Davey Coach Sales in Colorado to continue building the business.

Ben Olszewski, Transportation Consultant – Ben brings several years of experience and knowledge through Service and Aftermarket automotive and bus management. His extensive technical knowledge combined with his customer relations skills provide a foundation for success.

Clayton Weldon, Transportation Coordinator – Organization and logistical support is key to any well-running bus sales and leasing operation. Clayton's history of dealership support and multi-location logistics has prepared him well for his role at Davey Coach.

“Davey Coach is excited to have added such excellent talent and we look forward to seeing the team work together to support our customers and build long-term relationships that serve the small and medium size bus market,” stated Stenseth.