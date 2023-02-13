Napaway Coach, Black Tie Transportation & Bus Charters announce partnership

Napaway premium sleeper coach service and Black Tie Transportation & Bus Charters announced their partnership at the Busworld North America conference in Detroit, MI last week.

Black Tie will add two co-branded luxury motor coaches, utilizing Napaway’s proprietary Butterfly® convertible seating system, to their North Carolina-based charter fleet.

Black Tie Transportation & Bus Charters is one of North Carolina’s premier passenger ground transportation providers with a fleet of over 80 vehicles, from sedans to luxury motor coaches. Adding these luxury Napaway coaches will augment Black Tie’s premium service, which has been in operation for over 35 years.

“We’re raising the standard of what luxury charters can be”, said Black Tie CEO Gray Hill. “This

represents a tremendous addition to our service offering, and it’s something our customers are very excited about.”

“Our partnership with Napaway will allow us to offer passengers a super-premium option in the form of Napaway’s private suites, lie-flat beds, and flexible seating”, said Jeff Shanker, Black Tie’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Napaway, which currently operates a line-run service between Washington DC and Nashville, TN, describes itself as a new type of premium ground transportation.

The company’s proprietary seating system, developed in close collaboration with Butterfly Flexible Seating Solutions, an industry pioneer in traveler comfort, consists of 18 private suites; each suite contains a pair of extra-legroom seats that can be folded down to create a single 6.5- foot-long bed. These executive seats can also be used individually for a total capacity of 36 passengers.

“We’re proud to have Black Tie as our first partner in the charter market, said Napaway CEO Dan Aronov. “There is no one we trust more with the Napaway brand, and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Black Tie and adding additional partner operators for both charter and line-run service in other markets throughout the country.”

Black Tie and Napaway plan to have their two co-branded Prevost H3-45 coaches on the road in late March