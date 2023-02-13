Green Bay Metro teams up with Equans to upgrade its bus technology and transport services

Green Bay Metro, Green Bay’s mass transit system in Wisconsin, selected Equans, via it subsidiary Ineo Systrans USA Inc., to enhance its bus services via NAVINEO Computer Aided Dispatch and Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) system and modern passenger information. Innovative and flexible, Equans’ solutions will prove particularly handy during Green Bay Packers’ home games, which attract more than 80,000 fans to Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Metro provides transportation services in Green Bay, Ashwaubenon, Allouez, De Pere, and Bellevue to a ridership of over 700,000 annually. With its fleet of 30 buses, the mass transit system operates 11 full-service bus routes, 3 limited-service bus routes, Microtransit, and Paratransit services. Ten times a year, the city of Green Bay and its 100,000 inhabitants experience a significant influx of visitors at the Packers’ home games. Four bus lines are specifically designed to ensure safe and reliable travel between the airport, the train station, the city center, and the stadium.

“Green Bay Metro carries one vision: to be a partner in the community by providing transportation that is convenient and accessible to the public,” said Patty Kiewiz, Transit Director at Green Bay Metro. “Our partnership with Equans stems from this ambition. The precision of the data collected and transmitted in real-time to all parties concerned, and the flexibility of the system, are the spearheads of a mobility ever more dedicated to Green Bay’s dynamism.”

The Equans Computer Aided Dispatch/Automatic Vehicle Location (CAD/AVL) features will provide significant operational upgrades for Green Bay Metro Transit all year long. Real-time dispatch functionalities will enable the mass transit system to add bus trips on the fly when the Packers are playing or cancel and modify trips in the event of detours or roadwork. Through a reliable and fully integrated onboard solution, all service changes will automatically update the General Transit Feed Specification real-time (GTFS-RT) feed and passenger information systems.

On top of traditional interior next stop signs and Automatic Voice Annunciation (AVA), Green Bay Metro’s bus fleet will include innovative onboard Infotainment to improve rider experience. The AVA and Infotainment systems will communicate real-time service changes such as detours and timetable updates to riders at all stages of travel, both in vehicles and via digital displays at the Transit Center. Vehicle position, trip updates, and service alerts will also be automatically updated on Google Maps, Transit App, and a Passenger website for trip planning.

The Equans NAVINEO hardware and software will assist in data capture and provide feedback to better manage and monitor Green Bay Metro Transit system.

Automatic Passenger Counting (APC) system including APC software analytics will provide highly precise data with a proven accuracy of 98% or more.

The CAD/AVL and APC Reporting module will provide Green Bay Metro with the ability to easily retrieve, summarize, and analyze transit performance data for internal use and planning.

Additionally, it will satisfy all requirements for federal reporting to the National Transit Database (NTD) including vehicle revenue miles, vehicle revenue hours, passenger miles traveled, and unlinked passenger trips.

“We are very proud of this first contract won in the state of Wisconsin with Green Bay Metro,” said Stephan Goguet, COO of Ineo Systrans US, an Equans company. The end solution is a comprehensive and innovative system that illustrates all the advantages that digital technology can provide to improve citizens’ lives and support a territory’s attractiveness.”