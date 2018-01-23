Northern Arizona Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority (NAIPTA) seeks a contractor for Manufacture and Delivery of Transit Buses for our agency in Flagstaff Arizona. We are seeking an Independent Contractor to perform the following deliverables and services:

FORTY (40)

35 Foot or 40 Foot Heavy Duty, Low Floor Diesel or Diesel Hybrid Powered Transit Buses

35 Foot or 40 Foot Heavy Duty, Low Floor Diesel or Diesel Hybrid Powered Transit Buses FIVE (5)

60 Foot Heavy Duty, Low Floor Diesel or Diesel Hybrid Powered Articulated Transit Buses

Proposals in response to RFP 2018-118 will be received thru Friday, March 9th, 2018 at 2 :00pm local time. The complete RFP is available on our website: http://mountainline.az.gov/naipta-information/purchasing/.

This is a sealed bid process and proposals will be submitted in person and electronically as per the instructions in the RFP. Award shall be made with reasonable promptness by giving written notice to the Proposer whose proposal best conforms to the invitation and will be the most advantageous to NAIPTA. Other factors to be considered may include, but are not limited to, quality, uniformity of product, and Proposer’s past performance on other contracts. Award may be made to other than the low cost proposal. However, all proposals may be rejected if the Board of Directors determines that rejection is in the public interest.