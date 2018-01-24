CleverCAD users can make schedule and route adjustments in real time to quickly restore service and communicate changes to passengers across all passenger facing systems.

Clever Devices, a provider of ITS solutions in North America, announced the launch of a groundbreaking Disruption Management module for its CleverCAD™ fleet management solution.

The Disruption Management module enables CleverCAD users to react quickly to service disruptions that occur due to inclement weather, traffic or road conditions or vehicle maintenance issues. Users can quickly make service changes to address issues, and all changes are immediately reflected on affected vehicles and in our BusTime™ real-time passenger information system. This ensures that both operators and passengers get the updated information, in real-time.

The module addresses four principal areas including:

Bus Bridging/Shuttle Service

Quickly create a brand-new trip or route to accommodate a major disruption or unplanned demand for service.

Quickly modify the service day (g., weekday, weekend) in anticipation of a change in operations or ridership, such as during a major snowstorm.

Quickly react to road closures by rerouting a vehicle, creating an alternate route path.

Supports actions such as canceling work, reassigning work, performing turn-backs, and expressing a vehicle to reduce the number of stops it makes.

In all scenarios, passenger-facing systems such as websites, mobile apps and digital signage are updated in real time to reflect the new plan, eliminating the confusion and frustration that occurs for passengers when the published schedule does not match the actual service.

“We believe that our new Disruption Management Module changes the CAD game and sets Clever Devices apart from our competitors,” said Kirk Shore, Vice President, Product Management at Clever Devices. “This solution ensures that all systems are updated in real-time, and as a result, it unifies the operations so that everyone, from dispatchers and management to drivers and most importantly passengers know what’s going on as it happens.” Shore said.