MCI Remains Focused on Reliability and Safety

Motor Coach Industries is North America’s leading public and private market motor coach brand. With over 85 years of experience, MCI offers the industry’s best-selling J series, the workhorse D-series, and battery-electric product and infrastructure solutions.

The clean-diesel J series delivers luxury with something extra:

Best-in-class legroom.

Seating.

Luggage capacity for groups that want to go big with the 45′ J4500 — or a little smaller with the 35′ J3500.

Allure at the curb and top-tier amenities make the J series ideal for multiple markets such as tour and charter, chauffeured services, and education.

The Buy America Compliant and Altoona tested D Series coaches are built with legendary MCI quality to deliver a unique combination of dependability, passenger comfort, and high-quality performance. Known for its durability and reliability, the D-Series is popular in commuter operations and scheduled route service. We offer a wide range of models from the low-entry ADA-accessible D45 CRT LE Commuter Coach and high-floor D45 CRT commuter rapid transit vehicles to the legacy D4505 and all-new D4520 built for the private sector. Our wide range of D models offer customers choices to fit their specific operational needs.

MCI’s electric program provides industry-proven zero-emission technology on our reliability-driven coaches. On the road since 2018 and officially launched in 2021, the MCI J4500 CHARGE™ and D45 CRT LE CHARGE™ are available for purchase. Both models share the same electric platform supported by New Flyer’s 50 years of low and zero-emission propulsion experience and New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions.

At MCI, it’s safety first, safety always: MCI continues its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) leadership with next-generation collision mitigation. Customers can select our Bendix Fusion option, which integrates a forward-facing camera with vehicle recognition software to detect and help stop the coach to avoid stationary objects, recognize traffic signs and offer warnings on lane changes to drivers. A state-of-the-art 360-degree camera is also available to provide a bird’s eye view around the coach for better maneuvering at low speeds.

With more than 20,500 vehicles on the road across North America, MCI coaches are backed by extensive support services. Customers can expect access to:

In-field expertise.

A technical call center.

24/7 roadside assistance.

Ongoing technical training from the industry’s Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accredited MCI Academy technician training center.

Parts support from NFI Parts.

MCI Service Centers.

On-the-go support with the MCI Operators App and MCI Companion App.

Together with New Flyer, we’re home to America’s largest and trusted team of bus and coach experts, relentlessly focused on customer care and dedicated to supporting the reliability of your fleet, the resiliency of your operation, and the safety of your passengers.

Visit www.mcicoach.com for more information.

