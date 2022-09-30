MCI Academy welcomes back in-person classes and announces its ASE 5-year recertification

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. (NFI), and North America’s motor coach leader backed by reliable in-field technical expertise, 24/7 roadside assistance, and parts support, today announced the reopening of MCI Academy in-person classes at the National Training Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

As the only motor coach industry training institution to earn the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) accreditation and one of NFI’s centers for training and workforce development, MCI Academy is proud to continue providing its no-cost training programs for all levels of technicians with in-person classes starting in October of 2022.

MCI Academy, a five-time award-winning training program, is committed to providing the highest quality training available in the motor coach industry for all levels of technicians using online courses, classroom sessions, written tests and practical skills demonstration. MCI Academy’s comprehensive educational program will equip motor coach professionals with the knowledge and skills to maintain, diagnose, and repair systems on MCI motor coaches to maximize on-road time, passenger safety, and operator profitability.

2022 In-person class schedule:

• October 3 – 7, 2022 Technician 3

• October 11 – 14, 2022 HVAC 101

• October 24 – 28, 2022 Electrical 101

• October 31 – November 4, 2022 Technician 3

• November 7 – 11, 2022 HVAC 201

• November 15 – 18, 2022 HVAC 101

• December 5 – 9, 2022 Electrical 101

• December 12 – 16, 2022 Technician 3

With its ASE recertification completed in September of 2022, ASE accreditation of the MCI Academy training program has been extended to 2027. MCI Academy students can earn all three Technician Certificates and complete two Specialist Diploma programs to become MCI Master Technicians. For more details about the programs, visit mciacademy.com.

“Workforce development is a priority for MCI and its customers. Developing skilled coach

technicians is critical for our operators and important to recruiting and retaining talent, and MCI Academy is meeting that critical industry need,“ said Brent Maitland, Vice President, Private Sector Sales and Marketing. “We are not only proud to welcome students back to the classroom, but also very excited to have our program be accredited by Automotive Service Education for another five years to continue providing the industry’s premier training program.”

MCI Academy may add additional sessions to meet the growing demand for its educational program. The 2023 class schedule will be available soon on mciacademy.com. To register for an MCI Academy program or to be included on a class waitlist, please contact MCI Academy by email or call (214) 208-6608.