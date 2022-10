Dallas Fort Worth International Airport orders four ENC Axess EVO-BE Battery Electric buses

ElDorado National (California), Inc. or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group Inc. and an industry leader in heavy-duty transit buses and emission free technology, announces Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has ordered 22 of its 40′ Axess CNG-powered buses and four of its new 40′ Axess EVO-BE™ Battery Electric buses.

DFW, one of the largest airports in the world, is the first carbon neutral airport in North America. This new fleet of ENC buses is part of the airport’s ongoing efforts to maintain this status. This fleet of Axess buses, ordered through Creative Bus Sales, ENC’s largest dealer in North America, is expected to be delivered to DFW in Summer 2023.

ENC’s Axess platform delivers industry-leading performance and safety and features a low floor making it an ideal choice for airports. Axess buses are in operation at 33 airports around the country. The new Axess EVO-BE™ is the next generation in ENC’s line of zero emission battery electric buses which is purpose built for every transit and shuttle application, and available with an industry-leading 738 kWh of battery energy storage.

“For over 40 years, ENC has been a leader in low-emission and alternative energy buses,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager of ENC. “We are excited to introduce our next-generation Axess EVO-BE bus and supply one of the largest, most advanced airports in the world with this zero-emission technology.”

“At DFW, we are committed to reducing our environmental impact and leading the industry with our sustainability efforts,” said Ken Buchanan, EVP Revenue Management and Customer Experience. “Over 70 million travelers pass through our airport every year, and we continue to focus on using renewable energy sources to safely transport them while we focus to reduce carbon emissions and achieve the goal of net-zero by 2030.”

ENC recently announced its next generation of Battery Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric buses which utilize a common structural platform, propulsion system and technologies, with over 90 percent commonality. This provides a simpler solution of aftermarket support, employee training and maintenance for our customers that currently or in the future operate a mixed Battery Electric and Hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric fleet.

ENC’s Axess EVO-BE, EVO-FC, and CNG-powered buses are now available for order.