Let’s Remember Adam campaign marks anniversary of Adam Ranger’s death

Let’s Remember Adam, in partnership with BusPatrol, proudly announced the launch of BusPatrol’s school bus safety program in Mattawa, Ontario on January 12, 2021. The much-anticipated launch marks a milestone for the Let’s Remember Adam campaign and for all of Ontario as it establishes a new standard for the protection of student safety on our roads by using cloud-based technology to help identify drivers who break the law and hold them accountable.

Pierre Ranger, Chairman of the Let’s Remember Adam campaign was joined by BusPatrol CEO, Jean Souliere; Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade and MPP for Nipissing, Vic Fideli; Mattawa Mayor Dean Backer; and North Bay Mayor Al McDonald for the monumental launch which took place virtually on the Let’s Remember Adam Facebook page.

The Town of Mattawa is the first jurisdiction in Ontario to implement BusPatrol’s program which features the use of stop-arm cameras, 180-degree AI cameras and internal cloud-connected safety cameras on all of Mattawa’s school buses. BusPatrol’s safety technology suite can help record illegal school bus passing incidents and securely transmit evidence packages to law enforcement to issue citations. The program has been proven to help keep children safe on their journey to and from school by changing driver behaviour and educating motorists on school bus safety laws.

The launch is of particular significance to the Ranger family and the Mattawa community as January 12 would have been Adam Ranger’s 26th birthday. Adam was struck and killed by a vehicle that failed to stop for his school bus in Mattawa in February 2000. The Let’s Remember Adam campaign has been spreading Adam’s safety message for over twenty years in an effort to make drivers STOP FOR THE SCHOOL BUS. The BusPatrol program represents an important step towards ensuring no other family suffers such a senseless tragedy.

“We’re excited to have announced and launched our SafetyTech on school buses in the Town of Mattawa,” said Jean Souliere, Chief Executive Officer of BusPatrol. “Our mission is to make the journey to and from school safer for students, wherever they live. BusPatrol’s safety program changes driver behaviour and creates a culture of awareness around the school bus. Our data has shown that 98% of those who receive a ticket for committing a stop-arm violation do not receive a second one. I look forward to seeing who will be next to take this important step to make Ontario’s roads safer.”