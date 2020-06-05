Lawson Products Awarded National Cooperative Contract to Provide MRO Products and Services  

Public agencies and not-for-profit organizations are eligible for cost-effective, streamlined MRO procurement with new Lawson Products contract available through OMNIA Partners, Public Sector

Lawson Products, Inc., a distributor of products and services to the maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO) marketplace, has been awarded a multi-year contract with Region 4 Education Service Center (ESC), marketed by OMNIA Partners, Public Sector, formerly National IPA, to provide MRO products and related services to state and local government agencies, K-12 school districts, higher education institutions and non-profits throughout the U.S.

The contract, in effect as of April 1, 2020, includes Lawson’s full catalog of maintenance and repair products.

Region 4 ESC in Houston, Texas served as the lead public agency for the 3-year contract, which also includes two additional 1-year extensions. Lawson’s initial 5-year contract began in 2015.

Lawson Products has long served state and local government and education markets (SLED) with a broad range of fleet and transit, facility maintenance, lawn and grounds maintenance and water treatment products, as well as vendor managed inventory services and product training.

“OMNIA Partners is pleased to extend its successful partnership with Lawson Products to offer more value and resources to our 60,000 SLED participating agencies,” said Ken Heckman, Senior Vice President, Partner Development, OMNIA Partners, Public Sector. “Lawson provides its competitively priced portfolio of MRO products and services to some of the largest school districts and government agencies in the country. Public agencies benefit from Lawson’s high-quality products, superior service and expertise in helping each customer choose the right products for their specific applications.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Region 4 ESC and OMNIA Partners,” said Christina Nielsen, Director, Government Sales and Operations, Lawson Products. “Procurement professionals are tremendously busy, and through the adoption of a cooperative contract, agencies can build a progressive procurement strategy while maintaining the highest levels of procurement integrity.

“Leveraging the power of this new contract streamlines the sourcing process for procurement professionals and makes it more efficient to acquire superior products, allowing them to save time and money,” Nielsen said.

Like all of Lawson’s value-added cooperative purchasing agreements, the OMNIA Partners contract was competitively bid and publicly awarded.

About OMNIA Partners

OMNIA Partners, Public Sector is the nation’s largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organization dedicated to public sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and world-class suppliers has produced a comprehensive portfolio of cooperative contracts and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide.

About Lawson Products, Inc.

Founded in 1952, Lawson Products, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government maintenance, repair and operations market (MRO). The company is dedicated to helping customers in the U.S. and Canada lower their total cost of operation by increasing productivity and efficiency. The combination of Lawson Managed Inventory and the company’s problem-solving professionals ensures customers always have the right parts to handle the job. Through The Bolt Supply House, customers in Western Canada have access to products at several branches. Under its Kent Automotive brand, the company provides collision and mechanical repair products to the automotive aftermarket.

Lawson Products ships from several strategically located distribution centers to customers in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

For more information, visit https://www.lawsonproducts.com or https://www.kent-automotive.com.