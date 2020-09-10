King County Metro Transit awards Connectpoint® five-tear digital signage contract

Connectpoint®, a leading provider of ePaper technology-based real-time passenger information to the U.S. transportation industry, has been awarded a five-year contract by King County Metro Transit in Seattle, WA, to provide hundreds of “smart city” digital signs for the agency’s RapidRide stations and transit centers—including Connectpoint’s latest 42” Digital Bus Stop®. Connectpoint’s cloud-based management system, CPAM™, designed specifically for the transit industry, will be implemented across all new digital information displays. King County Metro is the eighth-largest transit bus agency in the United States, carrying an average of 400,000 daily passengers across 215 routes.

“Metro Transit is the “go-to” agency for public transportation throughout King County and we are delighted to have been selected through a competitive bidding process to help them realize their long-term vision for increasing customer satisfaction. The agency is admired nationwide for innovative transit services, pioneering green practices, and a visionary approach to meeting the transportation needs of the county’s growing population,” commented Rick Wood, CEO, Connectpoint. “Customers making essential trips want to make them as quickly and efficiently as possible. With Connectpoint’s technologically advanced solar and battery-powered ePaper digital displays and our proprietary content management system, we can provide real-time passenger information, including departure information, service changes, delays, and public service announcements, delivered seamlessly across all digital signage, maximizing passenger’s experience 24/7.”

The new real-time information signage from Connectpoint provides enormous messaging flexibility and will enhance King County Metro’s overall communications strategy and provide a better customer experience.

The Connectpoint® Digital Bus Stop®, the most advanced solar-powered or A/C wireless ePaper display available today, will supplement King County Metro’s current static passenger information across the agency’s 215 bus lines. The 13”, 32” and 42” displays, featuring a sleek design and superior functionality, will be installed at highly-trafficked bus stops, transit centers and corridors across the city.

All digital signage will include a Push-to-Talk system to enable audible announcements. Connectpoint’s text-to-speech button features a sleek design in a rugged housing that is easy to deploy. Audio messaging can be queued for sequential delivery and supplemented with pre-recorded messages and tones.

System health, power, and content across digital signage is managed remotely by a single cloud-based content management system, Connectpoint’s CPAM (Connectpoint Asset Management), the only content management system designed specifically for the transit industry, which can be accessed from any mobile device for on-the-go changes and performance visibility, and can be converted into an emergency message system.