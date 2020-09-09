HDR promotes two to client-focused transportation leadership roles

HDR has promoted two industry leaders to new roles assisting clients with custom solutions and connecting them with the diversified, global expertise to help achieve their infrastructure goals.

Christopher LaTuso, P.E., is taking on a dual role as director of our global Transportation Infrastructure Advisory Services practice and East Region transportation market development director.

LaTuso will grow HDR’s Infrastructure Advisory practice by developing and offering comprehensive consulting services customized to the unique needs of our global clients and their communities. This advisory assistance will guide clients with executive knowledge that can directly help them with execution of their programs and the successful delivery of needed infrastructure, guiding them through resource agency requirements, complex decision making and risk avoidance. In the East Region, LaTuso will lead strategic planning and growth initiatives for all transportation sectors in collaboration with HDR’s operational and technical leadership.

LaTuso has spent the majority of his three-decade career developing transportation projects in the New York metropolitan area and is experienced in every phase of projects from concept and scoping to construction inspection. Notable projects include the raising of the Bayonne Bridge, and implementation of the Kew Gardens Interchange.

“Our communities and states rely on a safe and efficient transportation network and we are there at the local, state and federal level to support our clients in the continued development and management of critical infrastructure,” said LaTuso.

Christi Skinner has been named HDR’s transportation client development director. Skinner will be responsible for the creation and application of programs and processes to connect our broad service capabilities and innovative solutions to our clients, helping them achieve their infrastructure goals and strengthen their communities. In addition, she will manage strategic client development and strategic pursuit activities, with a primary focus on client service and custom-fit solutions.

Skinner has worked in the A/E/C industry for three decades. Her career has been focused on business development efforts for major transportation projects and programs, where she has developed a unique skill in translating organizational dynamics and pursuit intelligence into actionable strategy.

“By helping to expand and lead collaboration of our transportation strategies and technical capabilities, I hope to continue to bring to bear our global expertise on infrastructure solutions for our clients around the world,” said Skinner.

“Chris and Christi have a talent for bringing out the best from everyone they work with,” said Transportation President Brent Felker. “They quickly grasp the bigger picture and find solutions. I look forward to seeing how they continue to put those talents to work to help our global clients create the infrastructure they need for safer, stronger and better communities.”