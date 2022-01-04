John Andoh hired as Hele-On’s newest administrator

John Andoh has been hired by Mayor Mitch Roth to be the Mass Transit Administrator of the County of Hawai’i Mass Transit Agency. He has been serving in the position on Temporary Assignment for the past few months. His start date is January 3, 2022.

“John brings a wealth of transportation experience from a variety of communities,” said Managing Director Lee Lord. “I am confident that he can bring new innovations to the Mass Transit Agency and rejuvenate our public transit system that has been faced with challenges.”

“We were excited in selecting John to join the Mass Transit Agency with his depth and breadth of public transportation management experience” stated Mayor Roth. “He will do an exceptional job of improving public transportation here on our island and his work that he has done in the last six months on our Master Plan is amazing. We know that he will bring that same passion, expertise and vigor to our island, as we all work to make Hawai’i Island sustainable for generations to come.”

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to return to Hawai’i County to make Hele-On the best that it can be. Since originally coming to this island in 2014 and falling in love with the people and the environment and the island as a whole, I am looking toward building Hele-On to be economic driver for the island and achieve the goals of Mayor Roth’s administration towards a better sustainable quality of life for island residents” stated John.

As Administrator, John will be responsible for leading the day-to-day operations of the Agency and be the chief administrative officer, implementing elements of the Master Plan, supporting the Transportation Commission, pursing grant funds, transforming the fleet to zero emissions and purchasing a brand-new bus fleet, lead policy development for the Agency and plan for a balanced, safe, and efficient transportation system. Additional responsibilities include promoting increased use of sustainable forms of transportation, including walking, biking, and transit use island-wide and working to improve equity in transportation policies, programs, and services.

John was previously the Executive Director/CEO of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) in Columbia, SC. He held this position since 2018 and was responsible for directing all aspects of a multi-county public transit system’s operations while ensuring compliance with all federal, state, and local laws and regulations, and managing many agreements for service delivery. During his tenure with The COMET, John implemented innovative partnerships for bike sharing, transportation network companies, mobility management, and vanpooling. He also established a transportation program to address food deserts, nighttime needs and connected people to vaccination sites as well as providing fresh produce at a downtown transit center. He made transformational changes at The COMET that are being carried on to this day.

John has concurrently performed part-time work with the City of Escalon, Calif., since 2000, City of Burlington, North Carolina since 2021 and with the Town of Quartzsite, Ariz., since 2013 on his own time. His duties for these positions are similar and include route planning, scheduling, procurement, contract administration, budget management, customer service, and public outreach and marketing. John has a tremendous passion for public transportation and has been active in the industry since age 13. His passion started as early as age 5.

His prior transit experience in the last 22 years includes positions with the Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority in Austin, Texas, Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority in Yuma, Arizona, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in Stateline, Nevada and City of Elk Grove in Elk Grove, California, Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) in Columbia, SC. John has also performed part-time work with the City of Escalon, Calif., since 2000, City of Burlington, North Carolina since 2021 and with the Town of Quartzsite, Ariz., since 2013 improving and expanding transit systems.

He has a master’s degree in public administration from University of Phoenix as well as a graduate certificate in transportation management from San Jose State University. John is a certified community transit manager by the Community Transportation Association of America, as well as a certified public manager from through Arizona State University. John has been featured in Mass Transit magazine’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2011, Association of Commuter Transportation Top 40 Under 40 in 2016 and Columbia Business Magazine’s Top 50 in 2019 and 2020.