Hoagland, Morrison reelected to posts on TARTA Board

The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority’s (TARTA) Board of Trustees has unanimously reelected president Kelsie Hoagland and Vice President Mary Morrison to their leadership posts.

“It’s an honor to be a small part of this wonderful group of people changing the face of public transportation in northwest Ohio,” Hoagland said. “TARTA’s leadership and employees have sent a clear message to customers that this is a better agency than what they’ve known, and it’s an exciting time to be here.”

Kelsie and Mary were named president and vice president of TARTA’s board in December of 2020, and have overseen an eventful year for the organization. Under their leadership, TARTA:

Ran a successful campaign to switch its funding source from a sales tax to a property tax, after 11 years of trying to reach the ballot

Named Laura Koprowski as its new CEO

Kicked off the organization’s first comprehensive redesign in decades, TARTA Next

Became a member of Lucas County and committed to expanding its service area in 2022

Reopened the downtown Transit Hub

Became one of the nation’s first transit agencies to eliminate fares during the pandemic

Delivered more than 1,300 free vaccine shots though the Vaccine Mobile

Ramped up cleaning and safety measures as COVID-19 spread, ensuring that the people of Lucas County and Rossford could continue to get where they needed to be

Kelsie works in public relations for the Ohio Department of Transportation and previously worked in marketing for the Central Ohio Transit Authority.

Mary came to TARTA with an extensive background in management and community engagement. She served as president of the board of the Sylvania Prevention Alliance and is on the board of the Gracefield Foundation.

Both Kelsie and Mary have been TARTA board members since 2019.

“I am greatly appreciative of the board’s confidence,” Morrison said. “I think the passage of the levy proved that people have noticed improvements in efficiency and community involvement and are ready to step with us into a future that features public transportation as an economic driver in this region.

“The talented and dedicated people of TARTA continue to make a difference for people who depend on them every day.”