Job Opportunity: Safety & Training Manager at Jefferson Lines

Jefferson Lines has been providing daily bus service to 14 states across America’s heartland for 100 years! Dedicated to being your employer of choice, we strive to provide you with competitive pay, benefits and a fun, friendly working environment. Join our Leadership Team and become part of the #1 Bus Experience!

This position develops implements and leads the Company’s safety and training initiatives including OSHA and Worker’s Compensation, to create and maintain a culture that embraces working safely while ensuring alignment, compliance and effectiveness across all locations. Analyzes and evaluates prospective needs for programs and services needed to position Jefferson Lines as an employer of choice.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities: This position will collaborate with leadership across the organization to proactively drive compliance, safety, training and security strategies and initiatives.

Compliance: Responsible for leading our policies, plans, procedures, and reporting metrics designed to provide assurance that we are an industry leader in regulatory compliance.

Ensure compliance with all applicable Federal, State, and local regulations providing spot audits and compliance checks.

Maintain record-keeping requirements including DOT, OSHA, EPA, etc.

Manage, document and administer Safety Recognition and incentive program.

Manages the D.O.T. drug-testing program in compliance with regulations.

Acquire and review data and input from electronic monitoring systems and programs, including on board system, check rides by trainer, mystery riders, and road observations.

Keep appraised of developments in federal and state laws that affect the company.

Safety: Builds and oversees a behavior based safety culture including active site visits; analyzing safety risks; championing a behavior based safety system; making recommendations for corrective or preventative measures; coaching business partners on how to create a Safety Culture at their locations and within their departments.

Identify exposures, recommend solutions, and implement approved programs promoting loss prevention and compliance.

Understand and operationalize programs, policies, and procedures for reporting, investigating, and analysis

Evaluate safety concerns and recommend new approaches or changes to improve safety within the organization.

Develop and recommend safety policies, procedures and methods.

Manage claims and loss control activities

Grow relationships with third party providers, claims adjusters, insurers, outside legal counsel, and other claims related parties.

Litigation management including resolution and outcome management and the delivery of claim information.

Investigate all vehicle, employee and passenger incidents, accidents and injuries to determine cause and takes appropriate remedial action. Responsible that discipline is in accordance with policies and Collective Bargaining Agreements.

Determine crash preventability in accordance with generally accepted industry and National Safety Council standards.

Document all aspects of Safety enforcement, accidents, and incidents regularly

Coordinate and facilitate the Company’s Safety Committee meetings and conducts regular quarterly safety meetings with employees.

Manages Company’s driver safety awards and recognition program.

Assists in the development of content for training programs for new, in-service and post-loss training efforts.

Training

Assists in the development of training programs for new, in-service and post-loss training efforts, including content and delivery.

Oversee classroom training for new drivers, oversee field training of new drivers and assure continuity of in-service training programs.

Develop and implement a remedial training program for drivers who have had accidents and/or event reports.

Provide support training to managers, dispatchers and supervisors as required on safety and compliance issues.

Supervisory Responsibilities: Carry out supervisory responsibilities in accordance with the organization’s policies and applicable laws. Responsible for assisting in the development of driver training and indirectly supervises employees on safety procedures.

Education and/or Experience:

Four-year degree and 5+ years of related experience. .

Supervisory experience in the transportation and/or logistics fields, specifically in management of a commercial motor fleet preferred.

Licensed CDL or ability to obtain one within 6 months is preferred.

Professional driving experience is a plus.

Qualification Requirements: To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Skills/Abilities/Characteristics

Undisputed Integrity – Exemplifies Jefferson’s values making decisions in the best interest of the company and manages confidential information entrusted to him/her.

Leads Strategically – articulates a long-term vision, embraces, and leads change to achieve annual plans aligned with the overall business strategy.

Delivers Results – Delivers results by setting and exceeding goals in an environment of collaboration, accountability, and continuous process improvements.

Inspires People – Leads by example and builds trust to create an innovative environment in which people are unified and motivated to do their best.

Develops People – is respectful and effectively communicates, deploys, empowers, and develops the best people to form a talented and highly effective team.

Sound Judgment – a levelheaded and mature leader, respected for providing sound business judgment to business situations. .

Interpersonal Skills – able to forge relationships easily with internal and external constituents and projects energy, drive, and enthusiasm in daily interactions.

Communication Skills – comfortable in making informal and formal presentations and able to effectively lead through challenging situations.

Time Management – able to manage competing priorities and meet deadlines including the ability to respond to emergencies and crises.

Ability to read and interpret documents such as safety rules, operating and maintenance instructions, and procedure manuals.

Understanding of DOT, federal, state motor carrier and safety regulations.

Experience with Microsoft Office products.

Physical Demands: While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, walk, climb steps and crouch, balance, stoop, kneel and assist disabled passengers. Occasionally required to reach with hands or arms. May also lift and/or move more than 50 pounds. Professional appearance and ability to work various schedules and shifts; including up to 25% travel.

Work Environment: The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those an employee encounters while performing the essential functions of this job. This employee may be exposed weather conditions. Field time required, specifically riding runs and monitoring bus drivers. Approximately 10-20% overnight travel may be required.

Jefferson Lines is dedicated to diversity in the workplace and our policy is to provide equal employment opportunities to all qualified persons without regard to race, age, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression or other status protected by law.