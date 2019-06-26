Isabel Martin joins MCI as Public Sector Bids Coordinator

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), a U.S. subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., has announced Isabel Martin has joined the company as MCI bids coordinator.

Martin will be responsible for contract administration, crafting and submission of public sector bids. She will also assist the sales team in customer relationship management. Martin joins other members of MCI sales and operations support team that includes fellow bids coordinators Cindy Campbell and Mike Harpin, also based in Winnipeg. Martin reports to Bruce Wiebe, MCI contracts manager.

Martin joins MCI from a career in manufacturing and contract management at PTI Transformers, a major supplier to Manitoba Hydro. She has also managed customer relationships and coordinated appropriate resources to ensure high customer satisfaction in her previous positions.

She is succeeding Dale Majury, who is retiring in July after a 37-year career at MCI.

“Isabel is a specialist in building strong customer relationships and effective problem-solving,” Tom Wagner, MCI vice president of the public sector, said. “We welcome her to our team and at the same time wish Dale a very happy retirement. Dale’s longtime contributions helped to assure MCI’s Commuter Coach ranks today as the number one best-selling model for express service routes throughout North America. I thank him for his steadfast, reliability-driven work ethic.”

Martin holds both a project management diploma and general management certificate from the University of Winnipeg.