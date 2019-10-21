Jefferson Lines Notice for RFP: Over-the-road bus refurbishment

NOTICE FOR REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS (RFP)

Jefferson Lines

2100 East 26th Street Minneapolis, MN 55404

Submit to Cem Onbasi Proposal No. 1016-2019

Date Out: October 21, 2019

Proposals are requested for Bus Refurbishment Project

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that proposals will be received by the Jefferson Lines, 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, until 2:30PM local time, November 21st, 2019 for the purposes of refurbishment of over the road buses, for a contract period from December 15th , 2019 to April 30th, 2020. Jefferson Partners L. P. (dba) Jefferson Lines with administrative offices located at 2100 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55404, is requesting proposals for refurbishment of up to four buses as identified in the RFP, Section D: Scope of Work. The complete RFP may be inspected and obtained by prospective proposers by contacting Cem Onbasi at conbasi@jeffersonlines.com or 612-359-3408

Prospective proposers are required to abide by the Instructions for Proposers. Failure of the proposers to comply with the instructions and specifications may result in disqualification of their proposal.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

This Contract is subject to a financial assistance grant agreement between Jefferson Lines and the Montana Department of Transportation and between Jefferson Lines and North Dakota Department of Transportation

The FTA is or will be providing federal assistance for this project in an estimated expected amount of $318,750 for the state of Montana and/or $200,000 for the state of North Dakota. The Catalog of Federal Domestic Assistance (CFDA) number is 20.509.

Notice published in Bus Ride Magazine website October 21, 2019 to November 21, 2019 and on the Jefferson Lines website at www.jeffersonlines.com