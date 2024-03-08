IMG’s President set to step down

IMG’s President Bronwyn Wilson has announced that she will step back from her role at the end of 2024.

“It has been an unbelievable tenure with IMG since 2012 when hired. To serve the IMG members and partners really has been rewarding and an honor, but it is now time to step back from the traditional 9-5 and embrace a new chapter in life and spend more time in Australia with family and friends.”

“Bronwyn has been an outstanding leader for IMG, and the network has evolved during her time,” said Mike Dickson, Chairman of IMG. “Under her leadership IMG has expanded their profile with customers, added programs to help IMG companies continue to be the very best, provided shareholders and partners with the best opportunities to engage at our meetings; guided IMG through the COVID pandemic and leaves IMG in a financially strong position.”

The transition time made available, allows IMG the opportunity to ensure that the process to find a new president serves the network well. The Board of Directors today agreed to hire a search company, who will lead the process in finding a new President. The executive committee led by Mike Dickson will be responsible for interviewing and hiring the search firm.

“There remains much work to do and with the IMG team and members we will remain focused,” Wilson said. “It is business as usual as we continue to deliver programs, meetings and customer engagement to our members and partners”.