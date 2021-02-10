IMG releases digital 2021 Travel Resource Guide

The International Motorcoach Group (IMG), a network of 54 motorcoach operators throughout North

America releases their updated digital 2021 Travel Resource Guide.

“This has been a go to publication for transportation contractors and planners for many years. Being a

digital publication, the Guide can be saved to a desktop and easily accessed” said IMG President,

Bronwyn Wilson.

“As tours, sport teams, church groups look to travel later in 2021, the IMG network is a reliable source

for transportation, with IMG member companies sharing core value around enhanced training, safety,

maintenance and customer service excellence”, Wilson said.

The guide provides key contact details for each IMG company plus details about type of vehicles and

services offered. A gateway city guide also allows for quick reference when searching for an IMG

provider.