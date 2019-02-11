IMG Adds DC Trails of Virginia to Network

The International Motorcoach Group (IMG) welcomed DC Trails of Lorton, Virginia to the network.

“DC Trails is an excellent company with a commitment to IMG core values of safety, training and customer service excellence,” IMG President Bronwyn Wilson said. “They will provide the IMG network with additional resources in the D.C. area supplementing those of Eyre Bus, a long-standing IMG member company. Bill Torres and his team are excited about becoming part of the IMG network and the tools we can bring to their business. IMG is equally as pleased to have DC Trails as our newest member company.”

“It is an honor to have been selected to join the IMG community,” William Torres, DC Trails president and owner, said. “So many of the values IMG stands for are the values that DC Trails share. We look forward to working with IMG and all the members to continue to ‘set the standard’ in the motor coach industry.”

DC Trails was founded in 2001 with a mission to provide accurate and timely transportation service for its customers in a safe, efficient and professional manner. Since its inception, DC Trails has grown to a fleet of over 65 motorcoaches that provide charter services, Hop-on-Hop-Off Washington DC tours and daily route services from the Washington, D.C. region to New York City.