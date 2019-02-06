ABA to Exhibit at 2019 IPW, Invites Motorcoach Operators to Share Booth

The American Bus Association will exhibit at the U.S. Travel Association’s IPW in Anaheim, California from June 1 to June 5, 2019. We are inviting our motorcoach operator members who are interested in working with inbound international groups, to share ABA’s booth and take appointments.

You can meet with international tour wholesalers who buy your North American motorcoach and tour services.

ABA is offering this opportunity to give operators valuable exposure to overseas markets at only $4,000 per attendee (one-third below the cost of having an individual booth).

Please contact Roderick Lewis in the Membership & Business Development Department at (202) 218-7216 or rlewis@buses.org to express interest.

Participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on IPW, click here.

This release originally appeared on the ABA website. You can view it here.