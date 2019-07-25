Great Canadian Coaches Purchases Three 2019 H3-45 Buses

Group tour veterans Larry and Lorna Hundt launched their first coach operation, Travel Ventures, in 1984. Based in Kitchener, Ontario, Travel Ventures is known today as Great Canadian Coaches, a member of the Trailways Transportation System.

Great Canadian Coaches recently added three 2019 Prevost H3-45 models to its fleet bringing their coach count to sixty – including the five H3-45 coaches delivered last year.

“The purchase of the newest model coaches is in accordance with our company’s goal to adjust and modernize the fleet to 50 units while maintaining a strict 10-year model range. This new operating structure will include 42 Prevost H3-45s,” Great Canadian Coaches President Larry Hundt explained.

The Hundt’s longstanding relationship with Prevost dates back to 1990 when they purchased their first H-Series coach to run in Southern Ontario. Hundt said he chose the Prevost flagship coach for its large and inviting panoramic windows. “I wanted my customers to have the best scenic views and Prevost was the obvious choice to provide that feature,” said Hundt.

In addition to the Prevost Electric Fan Drive and standard safety systems, the new H3-45 models purchased by Great Canadian offer the surround-view camera system that provides the driver a full view of the areas immediately surrounding the coach.

The company plans to use the video feature to monitor driver performance regarding following distance and handling in tight spaces, in order to ultimately improve passenger comfort and safety.

The striking graphics that dress each Great Canadian coach denote the company’s pride in promoting Canadian unity. Their patriotism and creativity earned the Hundts the prestigious Meritorious Medal presented by Canada’s Governor General in 2018. The patriotic theme carries into the interior, where each custom-upholstered seat displays Canada’s iconic red maple leaf stitched onto the deep rich blue seating fabric and red piping.

Great Canadian Coaches serves a loyal customer base throughout Southern Ontario and in U.S. states along the border; providing group travel tours, transportation of in-bound international groups, corporate and sports team transport as well as airport transfers and custom charters.