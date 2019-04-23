Grant Fund Applications for Low-Emission Buses Are Now Available

The Federal Transit Administration is now accepting applications for funds for transit agencies to purchase low-emission vehicles.

The Propane Education & Research Council is encouraging public transit agencies to apply for up to $85 million in competitive grant funds from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration to purchase propane autogas transit vehicles as part of its Low or No Emission (Low-No) Bus Program.

The program sponsors the purchase or lease of low- or no-emission public transit vehicles that use advanced technologies for transit revenue operations, including related equipment or facilities. A low- or no-emission transit vehicle must significantly reduce energy consumption or harmful emissions when compared to a standard vehicle. Projects may also include the costs for workforce training and administration expenses.

“Grants like the Low-No Bus Program are great ways for fleet managers to take advantage of both the financial and environmental benefits of propane autogas buses,” Michael Taylor, director of autogas business development for PERC, said. “Not only will fleets be able to use the money to purchase new transit vehicles, refueling equipment and infrastructure, but they will also enjoy savings throughout the lifetime of the buses because propane autogas offers the lowest total cost-of-ownership of any fuel.”

In 2018, the program received 151 applications and 52 projects were funded for a total of $84.4 million. The largest amount awarded to a single applicant was $2.29 million and no state received more than 5 percent of the total funding available.

The FTA will award grants based on the applicant’s need, project benefits, implementation strategy and capacity. Applications are due by May 14, 2019 and awarded funds will be available for use through September 2022. For more information or to apply for the funds, visit grants.gov.

For more information about the benefits of propane autogas buses, visit Propane.com/Fleet-Vehicles.