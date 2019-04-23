FTA Accepting Applications for Biennial Award

FTA is accepting applications through June 28, 2019 for its Outstanding Achievement Award for Excellence in Environmental Document Preparation, covering documents signed from June 15, 2017 to June 14, 2019. The biennial award recognizes environmental assessments and environmental impact statements that:

exemplify innovative approaches or best practices for well-managed environmental decision processes,

comply with requirements and expectations, and

achieve the objective of paperwork reduction.

2017 winners included the City of Baton Rouge (New Orleans, LA) for its work on an environmental assessment for the TramLinkBR streetcar project and Sound Transit (King County, WA) for an environmental impact statement for the Federal Way Link Extension light rail project.

Find more information about the award, including past winners, on the award webpage. To strengthen your application, we suggest that you contact and discuss eligibility with the FTA Regional Office in which the project is located. Then send nominations — including environmental document and brief justification — to Antoinette Quagliata by June 28, 2019.

FTA’s will notify winners by September and present awards to recipients at the 2019 APTA Annual Meeting in October.

This release originally appeared in an email from the FTA.