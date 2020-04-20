FTA Posts New Frequently Asked Questions Related to COVID-19

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other federal partners to provide guidance to the public transportation industry in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Today, FTA posted a new set of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding COVID-19 on its website that cover Civil Rights, Program Oversight reviews, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and Emergency Relief program eligibility and funding questions.

FTA’s website also includes links to Safety Advisory 20-01: Recommended Actions to Reduce the Risk of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Among Transit Employees and Passengers.

