DART Begins Meal Delivery for Catholic Charities 

Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) paratransit drivers and the Catholic Charities of Dallas Brady Center have teamed up to start delivering meals to seniors.

The Brady Center closed its doors to the public due to the COVID-19 mandate to shelter-in-place, but they continue to serve up to 130 seniors a day by delivering as many meals as they can with one van. With a waiting list of seniors in need, many of whom dependent on DART for transportation, the situation was growing.

DART partnered with the Brady Center to assist in delivering food for up to 50 more seniors identified through the charity. Catholic Charities will assemble a week’s supply of shelf sustainable meals for distribution each Wednesday. DART paratransit operators will pick up the meals at the Brady Center and, with a Catholic Charities staff member on board, deliver them to the seniors’ doorstep from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

DART’s Brady Center food delivery is similar to other current DART initiatives supporting the distribution of goods as a response to the COVID-19 impact including: meals for Dallas students, support packages for Dallas seniors, and the pickup and delivery of groceries and medicine to paratransit customers.