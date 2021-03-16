Ford appoints mobility veteran Brett Wheatley as TransLoc CEO

Ford Motor Company announces the appointment of Brett Wheatley as chief executive officer of TransLoc, a transportation software solutions company that’s part of the Ford Mobility portfolio. The move will bolster the continued growth of the Ford subsidiary and help set it on a successful path to the future.

Wheatley will report to Scott Griffith, chief executive officer, Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC & Mobility Businesses. He will be based in Dearborn.

“Brett knows TransLoc better than anyone else at Ford, and his experience will be invaluable in this new role,” said Griffith. “The industry is moving quickly, so filling this position with someone who truly understands the business and who can help TransLoc focus on the future is critical.”

As TransLoc CEO, Wheatley will prioritize greater collaboration across Ford’s mobility and self-driving vehicle business, as part of Ford’s commitment to the next generation of urban mobility. He will also tap existing synergies between TransLoc and Ford to further develop transit operations and the data infrastructure needed to power transportation solutions.

“Efficient transit services are critical to the economy and the future of U.S. cities,” said Wheatley. “New developments in connected and autonomous vehicles will continue to improve how we travel, but their success is dependent upon how we integrate these services into our existing transit systems across cities, campuses and corporate enterprises and continue to provide equitable access.”

“I’m excited to lead the talented team at TransLoc to meet these challenges and collaborate with Ford’s other mobility businesses to help ensure everyone has access to affordable transportation options.”

A seasoned veteran with decades of experience

One of the most experienced mobility professionals at Ford, Wheatley previously served as the director of Mobility Businesses, and was responsible for leading it strategic growth within the Ford AV LLC. He also established the company’s international mobility expansion across Europe, India and China. Other business units led by Wheatley include Spin, City Solutions and Office Ride.

In other roles during his 30-year tenure at Ford, Wheatley established and led the global marketing and sales team for Ford Smart Mobility, to drive demand with consumer, commercial and city customers. He also brings international experience to the table, having led marketing and service initiatives for Ford across 13 Asia Pacific markets, based in Shanghai, China.

Wheatley has also previously played a critical role as part of the Ford corporate Fitness Redesign Initiative, driving improvements across the enterprise and leading a complete overhaul of the functional fitness across the globe. He served as executive director of the North American Ford Customer Service Division, where he was responsible for Ford and Motorcraft parts and service activities for Ford and Lincoln dealers, Quick Lanes, and independent repair facilities.