First Transit Partners with Moovit for Mobility as a Service solutions

First Transit announces a partnership with Moovit, an Intel company, leader for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) solutions, and creator of the #1 urban mobility app.

The partnership enables First Transit to bring Moovit’s market-leading MaaS solutions to public transit agencies of any size. When combined with First Transit’s proprietary innovations, Moovit’s MaaS technology can simplify mobility for millions of commuters across the U.S. and Canada. This is First Transit’s first partnership with a MaaS-focused provider, enabling riders to plan, pay and ride via one app.

Moovit’s MaaS solutions integrate all stages of the commuter’s journey, including trip planning, booking, e-tickets, and payments. Passengers use one, user-friendly application that allows planning and paying across multiple mobility services including bus, train, subway, ride-hailing, car-sharing, carpooling, and micro-mobility options such as bikes and scooters. The app provides comprehensive urban mobility information, including multimodal trip planning, real-time arrival information, service alerts, booking, contactless payments, and

e-tickets.

For transit agencies and operators, First Transit’s partnership with Moovit’s MaaS solutions fill any mobility needs to improve urban mobility, reduce congestion, and grow ridership. MaaS provides real-time vehicle location, operations data for administrators to optimize routing, and easy integration for customized solutions.

“First Transit’s partnership with Moovit gives passengers complete flexibility to plan and pay for their trip across multiple transportation platforms, all through one app and one combined payment,” said Brad Thomas, president of First Transit. “We constantly seek innovative solutions to increase mobility options and meet the evolving transportation needs of the communities we serve.”

“We are delighted to partner with First Transit, which shares our vision of simplifying urban mobility by equipping public transit agencies with the tools they need to best serve their riders, which is especially critical now with the impact COVID-19 on mobility,” said Nir Erez, Co-Founder and CEO of Moovit. “The integration of Moovit’s MaaS solutions with First Transit innovations will offer millions of riders a safer and more efficient journey experience, including multimodal trip planning and payment capabilities.”