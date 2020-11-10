Davey Coach Sales completes California acquisition

Davey Coach Sales, a leading dealer and lease fleet provider of shuttle bus sales, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Nations Bus Sales California division, located in greater Los Angeles. Nations Bus continues to own and operate its dealership located in Florida. Several Nations Bus employees in California will join the Davey Coach team as part of the transaction.

“The acquisition strengthens our capabilities to serve our expanding regional and national customer base through operations in Colorado, Indiana, and now California”, said Mark Stenseth, President of Davey Coach. Josh Davey, VP of Sales, added, “We are excited to serve Nations Bus customers in the western U.S. through the same manufacturer relationships, as well as add our full-service capabilities to California, including our fleet of shuttle buses for seasonal and short-term lease.”

David Meck, CFO of Nations Bus, added, “Chip Osborne and I share the same operating philosophies as the team at Davey Coach. We trust them to continue to serve our manufacturing brand partners and our western customers with the same dedication as we have for the last 20 years, while we continue to streamline our focus and growth initiatives from our southeastern U.S. operations in Florida.”