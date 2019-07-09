First Transit Forms Partnership with Lyft for Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles

First Transit enhances mobility options by forming a partnership with Lyft to pilot on-demand wheelchair accessible vehicles (WAVs) in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Using the Lyft app, individuals who use a fixed frame or non-collapsible wheelchair can request a WAV with a ramp.

Now launching in San Francisco and Los Angeles, the Lyft app allows passengers with accessibility needs to enable Access Mode. When the Access Mode is enabled, passengers may request a WAV that is specially outfitted to accommodate fixed frame or non-collapsible wheelchairs.

“This partnership with Lyft allows us to expand into new mobility offerings with Lyft beyond the Boston and Toronto markets, further establishing First Transit as a leader in mobility solutions in North America,” said Justin Pate, senior vice president of global business development and marketing for First Transit. “Our team is looking forward to offering additional mobility options to residents of San Francisco and Los Angeles.”

First Transit will provide the WAVs, operational support, maintenance and drivers for the partnership.

“At Lyft we think of accessibility broadly and are thrilled to take this next step in expanding mobility options in the San Francisco and Los Angeles counties,” said Anthony Foxx, chief policy officer at Lyft. We remain dedicated to working with First Transit and our community partners to build upon our current products and policies and to provide affordable and convenient transportation for all.”