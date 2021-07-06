EZfare customers can now use cash to purchase mobile tickets

Masabi, the company bringing Fare Payments-as-a-Service to public transport, and NEORide, a council of governments comprised of 17 transit systems dedicated to the development and promotion of regional public transportation services, have announced the launch of cash payments for mobile tickets across the EZfare fare payment system, which is used by 13 agencies across Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan. With transit agencies increasingly seeking contactless and low-touch ticketing solutions, this move ensures that cash-paying riders will still have access to touch-free services.

Transit riders will be able to visit any of the participating agency’s Transit Centers and use cash or card to buy mobile tickets, or add funds to their EZfare or Transit Account, which can then be used to buy tickets when needed. Cash purchases will be available in the Transit app starting July 12.

EZfare will also be launching its 14th transit partner, South East Area Transit (SEAT), to the mobile ticketing platform. SEAT services Muskingum, Noble, Guernsey, Washington and Belmont Counties.

Cash purchases will ultimately be available in any of the EZfare-enabled applications: the EZfare app, Transit, Uber and Moovit.

Today also sees the launch of EZfare Accounts, which allows users to add funds to their accounts for the quick purchase of tickets as and when needed. Both the EZfare and Transit apps support this new feature, which will be rolled out to other applications in the coming months.

The participating transit agencies where riders can now purchase tickets for in Transit Centers and store a cash value on their EZfare account are:

AAATA – The Ride (Washtenaw County, MI) (cash loading option TBD)

BCRTA (Butler County)

Cincinnati METRO (Hamilton County)

Laketran (Lake County)

Lancaster-Fairfield (Fairfield County)

MCPT (Medina County)

METRO RTA (Summit County) (cash loading option will be added August 1st)

PARTA (Portage County)

SARTA (Stark County) (cash loading option TBD)

Sandusky Transit (Erie County)

SEAT (Muskingum, Noble, Guernsey, Washington and Belmont Counties)

TANK (Northern Kentucky)

TARTA (Toledo) *Currently Fare Free

WRTA (Mahoning County) *Currently Fare Free

This announcement marks another milestone in the long-standing partnership between Masabi and NEORide, making it possible for EZfare riders who want or need to use cash to purchase and display tickets directly on their smartphones. When visiting the Transit Center, riders simply need to present their in-app Account ID barcode and select the ticket they would like to buy, then pay for their ticket using cash or card. Agencies will use Masabi’s Justride External Orders API to securely send visual and barcode tickets directly to riders using the EZfare and Transit apps.

“EZfare has allowed our NEORide partner agencies the ability to provide a safe, convenient and contactless fare payment option to our customers,” shared Laketran CEO Ben Capelle. “The goal of EZfare is to make fare payment easier for transit riders and now that we can accept cash payments, it gives more riders access to this mobile ticketing technology.”

“Discoverability and accessibility of transit is important, and it is essential that no-one, whatever their circumstances, is excluded from being able to take advantage of the services they offer,” said Brian Zanghi, CEO at Masabi. “In its short lifespan to date, EZfare has gone from strength to strength, breaking ground at the forefront of transit technology to create an inclusive and accessible regional transit solution that has integrated the biggest names in mobility such as Uber and Transit. This is yet another step forward for an organization that is a leading light in how we should think about the future of transit.”

“The latest mobile ticketing expansion is another way EZfare is making transit even easier,” said David Block-Schachter, Chief Business Officer at Transit. “With cash payments and EZfare Accounts available in Transit from day one, riders can plan, track and pay for their trip in the way that works best for them – all in one app. It’s a pleasure to continue collaborating with such committed partners to enhance the mobile ticketing experience for all.”