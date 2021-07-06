City of Wilmer joins Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association

The City of Wilmer has officially joined the Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA), highlighting the city’s dedication to developing and expanding transportation opportunities for Wilmer residents.

Located 15-minutes south of downtown Dallas, Wilmer has become a global distribution hub for companies like Amazon, Unilever, Sprouts, Proctor & Gamble, Whirlpool, Ace Hardware, and Medline.

“The City of Wilmer is one of the fastest growing cities within Southern Dallas County. Becoming a member of the Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA) will enhance mobility within the southern Dallas Inland Port,” said Sheila Petta, Mayor, City of Wilmer. “The City Council and I are committed to ensure our residents and businesses have transportation services that will help expand business development, work opportunities, and quality of life options.”

Rona Stringfellow, city administrator for the City of Wilmer, was elected to serve on the IPTMA Board of Directors. Stringfellow has more than 20 years of experience in municipal government. A Dallas native, she graduated from the University of Houston with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology and a Master’s in Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Dallas.

“We are excited to welcome the City of Wilmer to the Inland Port TMA family,” said Laura Freeland, Executive Director of the Southern Dallas IPTMA. “Rona Stringfellow is an excellent addition to our Board of Directors. She is a strong champion of the Wilmer companies and residents.”

The Southern Dallas County Inland Port Transportation Management Association (IPTMA) provides comprehensive transportation solutions to employers and employees in the Southern Dallas County Inland Port area. Funded by its members, the organization helps to coordinate transportation services and improve connectivity within Inland Port’s boundaries. Members include private businesses, nonprofit organizations, city and county governments, and local government agencies.