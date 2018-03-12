Ethan Sprengeler joins MCI sales team as regional sales vice president

Motor Coach Industries (MCI), the U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, is adding more sales support with the addition of Ethan Sprengeler as Regional Sales Vice President. Sprengeler joined MCI on February 26, and will support the company’s busy schedule of new vehicle rollouts – the newly featured MCI J4500, the innovative MCI D45 CRT LE, the upcoming 35-foot MCI J coach and the addition of all-electric to MCI’s top products.

Sprengeler will also be responsible for growing market share in new and pre-owned coach sales, reporting to Patricia Ziska, New Coach Sales Vice President.

Previously, Sprengeler was a sales account executive with a competitor where he sold new and pre-owned coaches throughout the Midwest. Before that, he held a sales role with a leading global digital business service provider after graduating from Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN.

“It’s an exciting time at MCI. With the introduction of new models, the impact of New Flyer’s ownership and our advancing reputation for reliability and lowest cost of ownership in the industry, professionals like Ethan are essential to building our company and meeting customers’ needs,” said Ziska. “We like his zeal for MCI and our products and his proven capability at building strong personal customer relationships with attentive, quality service, a hallmark of the MCI sales team.”

Said Sprengeler: “I’m excited about the opportunity to be working with MCI. The company’s future plans and reputation are what attracted me most. I feel fortunate to be a part of the team and I’m ready to serve all of our customers.”

An avid outdoorsman enjoying fishing, skiing and golf, Sprengeler will be based in his hometown of Minneapolis and at the Des Plaines, IL MCI Sales and Service Center. He can be reached at ethan.sprengeler@mcicoach.com. Or 507 491-8164.