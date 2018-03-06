Girardin ceases distribution of New Flyer products on March 1, 2018

New Flyer Industries Canada ULC and New Flyer of America Inc. (collectively “New Flyer”), subsidiaries of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), the largest transit bus and motor coach manufacturer and parts distributor in North America, announced a mutual agreement with A. Girardin Inc. (“Girardin”) to cease distribution of New Flyer products through Girardin in Quebec as of March 1, 2018.

Following March 1, 2018, Girardin will no longer distribute New Flyer buses nor offer service, support warranty requests, repairs, or parts.

In 2011, New Flyer appointed Girardin as the exclusive distributor of New Flyer buses in the Province of Quebec. Since 2011, Girardin has sold 32 Xcelsior® buses.

New Flyer will continue to distribute Xcelsior buses in Quebec through direct sales.