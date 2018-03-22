ARBOC announced 3000th bus produced

ARBOC Specialty Vehicles (“ARBOC”), a U.S. subsidiary of New Flyer Industries Inc. (“NFI Group”), today announced the 3000th bus produced in the ARBOC Specialty Vehicles facility.

In 2008, ARBOC Specialty Vehicles produced its first bus, and today, ten years later, it celebrates the production of their 3000th bus with a new customer, the City of Sarnia, located in Ontario, Canada. “The City of Sarnia is excited to modernize our fleet with the addition of eight new ARBOC buses. These new vehicles provide mobility and convenience, allowing us to serve our citizens efficiently today and into the future,” said David Jackson, Manager of Development and Transportation for the City of Sarnia. Under a Metrolinx contract procured by Creative Carriage in Ontario, Canada, the 3000th bus is a low floor, fully accessible Spirit of Freedom.

Creative Carriage has supported ARBOC for several years. “It has been a great privilege for Creative Carriage to deliver ARBOC’s 3000th bus to the City of Sarnia,” commented Bob Dunn, President of Creative Carriage. “Congratulations to everyone at ARBOC Specialty Vehicles for reaching a truly tremendous milestone. It is great to work with the industry leader and innovator in mid-size, low floor buses.”

“We could not be more pleased to collaborate with the City of Sarnia on this momentous bus,” stated Don Roberts, President of ARBOC. “With a well-established dealer like Creative Carriage, who has been supporting ARBOC since the beginning, we are certain the City of Sarnia and their customers will be happy with the vehicle and the support that they receive after delivery. We are proud to have evolved from a new company in 2008 to producing our 3000th bus and leading the industry in such a short period of time.”

ARBOC has been innovating accessible transit for North Americans since 2008. Over 70% of North America’s low-floor cutaways are manufactured by ARBOC.