Complete Coach Works wins two first place awards in APTA’s 2018 Annual Ad Wheel Awards competition

Complete Coach Works (CCW) was awarded first place in two categories of APTA’s 2018 Annual Ad Wheel Awards Competition. In September 2017, CCW competed against more than 360 entries in 14 advertising categories. All submissions were evaluated by 60 industry experts. Of the 14 categories, CCW was nominated first place in two of the 14 categories.

CCW won the first category, Educational – Print Media, for the print ad, ‘Trusted for Decades,’ that was published last year in 2017. The ad conveyed the fascinating history of the Carson Family line and its dedication to public transportation since 1945.

The second category, Educational – Social Media, was the photo album of the “Creation of the CCW American Bus”. This gallery begins with a product concept sketch drawn on a piece of paper and finishes with an authentic photograph displaying the CCW American Bus suspended in mid-air at the 2017 APTA Expo in Atlanta, Georgia. The album was a unique way of showcasing how CCW comes together as a team in all departments from beginning to end.

Dale E. Carson, President of CCW, stated, “I am so proud of our creative team, from the administrative staff to those working in production. These awards were made possible by the entire company and the employees’ daily efforts to serve CCW customers.”