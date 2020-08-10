ETA Transit Systems Hires Gnerre as Transit Consultant

ETA Transit Systems is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Gnerre to its team. Gnerre will inform business development strategies, improve customer engagement, and expand market awareness of ETA and its cutting-edge intelligent transit system (ITS), SPOT™.

Gnerre brings over 40 years of hard-earned mass transit experience to ETA Transit. His is a wealth of knowledge that will help ETA customers solve real-world challenges.

“Whenever you have the opportunity to add someone with his pedigree, you do it,” says ETA CEO Nicole Castonguay. “Michael brings a unique set of insight and wisdom that will prove invaluable as we continue to push the envelope on what is possible within a competitive transit technology field.”

As ETA continues to expand its reach within transit markets, Gnere’s relationships within the industry will open doors to new customers who could benefit from the unique value and capabilities of the SPOT™ ITS.

“The opportunity to work with a forward-thinking company like ETA is a blessing,” says Gnerre. “It’s hard not to get excited about what they have on the drawing board and help bring these new systems to market.”