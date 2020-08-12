DART Installing Mask and Sanitizer Dispensers On-Board Vehicles

The Engineering Department at Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has begun installing face mask and hand sanitizer dispensers on all buses, light rail vehicles and streetcars.

DART plans to have dispensers available to assist customers on each of their more than 600 buses, 160 light rail vehicles and four Dallas streetcars by the end of August/early September.

The mask and hand sanitizer dispensers are in addition to DART’s aggressive agency-wide cleaning and safety protocols in response to the coronavirus, including removing vehicles from service that have been exposed to biohazard situations from passengers.

If an unhygienic surface needs attention, passengers can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 749-3333, or use the “DART Say Something” app, which can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play for free.

Find more information about how DART is working to keep passengers safe at www.dart.org/health.