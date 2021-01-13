DART is asking North Texas young artists to share their heroes

The annual Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Student Art Contest has begun accepting individual entries from all North Texas students through Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The theme of this year’s contest is “Everyday Heroes Ride DART.”

Heroes come in many forms and this year’s art contest gives young artists the chance to salute the hometown heroes that have kept our community going during the pandemic – everyday people that have made a positive impact in the lives of others these past few months.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students throughout North Texas will compete for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on DART rail stations, buses and inside trains.

Winner’s artwork will also be displayed at the Dallas Museum of Art, Love Field Airport, and on DART’s website, DART.org. Prizes will be awarded to first place winners and runners-up in different grade-level categories.

The 2021 DART Student Art Contest thanks our community partners the Dallas Museum of Art, Dallas Contemporary and Half Price Books.