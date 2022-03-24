Cummins and ElDorado National (California) collaborate on ENC®’s Axess® Battery Electric Bus

Cummins Inc. and ElDorado National (California) or ENC, a subsidiary of REV Group®, both industry leaders in heavy-duty transit buses and the application of emissions-free technology, have developed a new battery-electric bus solution. ENC’s existing offering, the Axess, is now offered as a Battery Electric Bus (BEB), integrating the Cummins battery-electric system into their heavy-duty, low-floor platform.

The companies have expanded their decades-long relationship in transit bus applications to develop a zero-emissions solution. The ENC 40-foot, low-floor platform bus, built in California, will utilize Cummins’ battery-electric system with a battery capacity of up to 518 kWh. To satisfy stringent charging demands on the route, the bus is outfitted with DC rapid charging capabilities. Additionally, transit authorities will also be able to utilize the Cummins telematics system to promptly examine maintenance notifications on the bus. The battery-electric system will be supported by Cummins’ nationwide service network.

“ENC is pleased to partner with Cummins and add a BEB option into our fleet offerings,” said Jason Moore, Vice President and General Manager, ENC. “Together, we can support communities as we bring these sustainable zero-emission solutions into their daily lives.”

“Working with ENC is yet another opportunity for Cummins to demonstrate our long-term commitment to the development and transition to zero-emissions solutions,” said Brian Wilson, General Manager of Electrified Power at Cummins. “Safety, performance, reliability and sustainability are critical at Cummins, and our collaboration with ENC enables us to continue to say, ‘trusted because it’s tested.’”

In February 2022, ENC announced the first order of six Axess-BEB for operation at Emory University in Atlanta.