Ben Cole joins SORTA leadership as new Director of Training & Employee Development

The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority (SORTA) is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Cole to its leadership team. Mr. Cole joined SORTA this month as Director of Training and Employee Development.

Employee training is a critical component of SORTA’s five-year strategic plan. In this role, Mr. Cole will ensure SORTA staff have access to the training programs, systems and tools they need for immediate and future success, including leadership and management training, along with operations and specialized training.

Mr. Cole brings with him two decades of experience in training, employee development, organization development and talent management. Most recently, he served as Associate Director of Training at Cincinnati-based Tide Cleaners, after spending two years in Milan, Italy, as Director of Global Training for Luxottica. Prior to his time abroad, Mr. Cole worked at Luxottica’s campus in Mason, Ohio, first as Senior Manager of Learning & Development, then as Director of Learning & Development. Before that, he spent time in training and leadership roles at Chiquita Brands International; Anthem, Inc.; and Cummins, Inc.

Mr. Cole earned his Bachelor’s degree in music from Butler University in Indianapolis and his Master’s of organization development from Bowling Green State University.